INTERVIEW: WTO Official Eager to Restore Dispute Settlement System

Osaka, Oct. 31 (Jiji Press)--Tomochika Uyama, senior adviser to Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, director-general of the World Trade Organization, expressed an eagerness to restore the global trade watchdog's dispute settlement system, in a recent interview in the western Japan city of Osaka.

"Significantly large momentum was created" for progress on the issue, Uyama said, referring to the two-day meeting of the trade ministers of the Group of Seven advanced economies that ended in Osaka Sunday.

The G-7 ministers said in a joint statement issued after the meeting that they "will work toward substantial WTO reform, including conducting discussions with the view to having a fully and well-functioning dispute settlement system accessible to all members by 2024."

The WTO's Appellate Body, the highest court for resolving dispute settlements, has stopped functioning since December 2019 as the United States has blocked the appointment of members.

In their statement, the G-7 ministers said they "reaffirmed our strong determination to deliver concrete, ambitious outcomes" at the WTO ministerial conference in Abu Dhabi next February.

