EU OKs Hitachi's Acquisition of Thales' Railway Signal Biz

Brussels, Oct. 30 (Jiji Press)--The European Commission on Monday conditionally approved the acquisition of French firm Thales' railway signal business by a British unit of major Japanese heavy machinery maker Hitachi Ltd.

In approving the deal, the executive arm of the European Union concluded that Hitachi's proposal for the unit, Hitachi Rail Ltd., to divest part of its business will resolve the concern about the acquisition impairing fair competition in the market.

Hitachi announced in 2021 that Hitachi Rail would buy Thales' railway signal business for 1.66 billion euros.

In response, the EU side had shown concern that the business transaction would reduce competition.

Britain's Competition and Markets Authority approved the deal earlier this month.

