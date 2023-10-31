Survey Indicates Slowdown in Food Price Hikes in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 31 (Jiji Press)--The number of food and beverage items subject to price increases in November will be lowest since January 2022 in Japan, indicating a slowdown in the price growth trend, Teikoku Databank Ltd. said Tuesday.

"The rush of price hikes that has continued for about two years is cooling down," a Teikoku Databank official said. The food price inflation began full scale in January 2022.

Prices will be raised for 131 food and beverage items from 195 major makers in November. The number of items fell from a year before for the fourth straight month.

The decline is attributed to electricity and gas bills that turned out lower than expected. Also, companies seem to have turned cautious about raising prices for fear of losing customers to lower-priced private brand products.

But prices for food and beverage products will be raised "intermittently," reflecting higher logistics and labor costs, the official said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]