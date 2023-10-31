Japan to Freeze Assets of 9 Hamas-Linked Individuals

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 31 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Tuesday it will freeze the assets of nine people linked to the Islamist group Hamas, and a company involved in raising funds for the group.

The move, approved at the day's cabinet meeting, is apparently intended to clarify Japan's condemnation of terror attacks by Hamas. The United States has already imposed similar sanctions.

The nine individuals, including Palestinians and Jordanians, are said to be involved in managing funds for Hamas, and the company conducts money transfers and cryptocurrency transactions for the group.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a press conference that the government added the individuals and the company to its sanctions list to cut flows of funds to Hamas quickly.

