Japan to Maintain Order to Destroy N. Korean Missile

Tokyo, Oct. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan will keep in place its order to destroy a North Korean missile if it is fired to launch what Pyongyang calls a military spy satellite, Defense Minister Minoru Kihara said Tuesday.

The government will maintain the deployment of Maritime Self-Defense Force Aegis ships in the Nansei southwestern region, over which a North Korean vehicle using ballistic missile technology may fly, and the Air SDF's Patriot Advanced Capability-3, or PAC3, ground-to-air missile defense system.

"A possibility remains that the launch will be conducted, and we will maintain the necessary preparations by keeping the destruction order in place," Kihara told a news conference.

North Korea said it would launch a military reconnaissance satellite in October, but no such launch had taken place by Tuesday afternoon. A Japanese government source said North Korea is believed to be trying to solve technical problems.

"As long as we can't predict, we can't end (the deployment)," a senior ministry official said.

