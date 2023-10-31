Japan's MSDF Mishandled Sexual Harassment of Female Member

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 31 (Jiji Press)--A female member of a Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force unit in the western prefecture of Hiroshima was forced to receive a face-to-face apology from a male member who sexually harassed her, people familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

The woman quit the SDF after suffering mental and physical ailments. The Defense Ministry plans to punish not only the man, but also a senior officer of the unit who mishandled the sexual harassment case.

The man sexually harassed the woman repeatedly between August and December last year, making sexual comments to her and hugging her from behind, ministry officials said. In November the same year, the woman reported the harassment to her unit.

In the course of the investigation, when the senior officer met with the man in December, the officer forced the woman to come over and had the man apologize to her face-to-face, although she had refused to meet with the man. At that occasion, the senior officer even made remarks in support of the man.

The man, an MSDF member who was rehired after reaching retirement, had no direct command over her. Even after the woman reported the harassment, the man did not stop harassing her despite being told from his superior to do so, people familiar with the matter said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]