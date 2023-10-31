Nihon Univ. Governance Not Functional: 3rd-Party Probe

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 31 (Jiji Press)--A third-party investigation into a drug scandal involving members of Nihon University's American football team has found that the university's governance system is not functioning, the university said Tuesday.

There were delays in the university's internal communication and a lack of knowledge about internal controls and crisis management, according to a report by the panel that investigated the scandal.

The report, released by the major private university, says that Mariko Hayashi, chair of its Board of Trustees, and others failed to fulfill their duty to report to the board in violation of the university's rules.

The investigation was based on collected emails and meeting minutes, as well as hearings from more than 20 people involved, including Hayashi.

The panel drew up the 93-page report after examining how the university responded to information from team members' guardians regarding illegal drugs from October last year and reports by team members that they had used cannabis.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]