BOJ Decides to Tolerate 10-Yr JGB Yields above 1 Pct

Tokyo, Oct. 31 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan on Tuesday decided to allow 10-year Japanese government bond yields to rise above its effective ceiling of 1 pct to some extent, in another tweak to its yield curve control program conducted under its ultraeasy monetary policy.

The BOJ also announced upward revisions to its core consumer price index forecasts.

The Japanese central bank's Policy Board decided at a two-day meeting through Tuesday to conduct yield curve control with the upper bound of 1 pct for 10-year JGB yields "as a reference," saying that strictly capping the yields at the ceiling could "entail large side effects," according to a statement released after the meeting.

In July, the BOJ raised its effective cap on 10-year JGB yields to 1 pct from 0.5 pct. After that, also reflecting higher U.S. long-term interest rates, Japan's benchmark long-term interest rate, measured by the yield on the most recent issue of 10-year JGBs, went up to come close to 1 pct.

