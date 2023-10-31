SBI, Taiwan's PSMC to Build Chip Plant in Miyagi Pref.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japanese financial group SBI Holdings Inc. and Taiwan's Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. said Tuesday that they have chosen the village of Ohira in Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, as the site for their planned joint chip factory.

SBI and PSMC expect to receive subsidies from the Japanese government for the construction of the plant, which is slated to begin manufacturing chips for automobiles and other products in 2027 and enter full operation in 2029.

Total investment for the plant is expected to be over 800 billion yen.

"We can contribute to the domestic production of semiconductor wafers," SBI Chairman and President Yoshitaka Kitao said at a press conference in Tokyo.

PSMC Chairman Frank Huang said that Japan needs its own chip supply chain to boost the competitiveness of its manufacturing sector.

