Man Suspected of Shooting in Saitama, Hiding in Post Office

Newsfrom Japan

Saitama, Oct. 31 (Jiji Press)--A man suspected of opening fire at a hospital in the city of Toda in Saitama Prefecture on Tuesday is believed to be holing up in a nearby post office in the neighboring city of Warabi in the eastern Japan prefecture.

Around 1:15 p.m., the police received an emergency call reporting that gunshot-like sounds were heard at the hospital.

A doctor in his 40s and a patient in his 60s were injured, but their lives are not in danger, according to the Saitama prefectural police department.

A worker of the post office called the police around 2:15 p.m., reporting that a man who looks to be in his 50s to 70s and is armed with what appears to be a handgun is walking around in the post office. The police department is investigating whether the man is taking any hostages.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]