JAL Posts 1st April-Sept. Net Profit in 4 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan Airlines on Tuesday reported its first consolidated net profit for April-September in four years, thanks to a recovery in travel demand at home and abroad in line with the normalization of economic activities after the COVID-19 crisis.

For the first half of fiscal 2023, JAL posted a net profit of 61.6 billion yen, against the year-before loss of 2.1 billion yen.

ANA Holdings Inc., which owns All Nippon Airways, also fared well in the six-month period, with its net profit jumping 4.8-fold to 93.2 billion yen.

Revenue rose 32.7 pct from a year before to 820.9 billion yen at JAL and 26.8 pct to 1,002.7 billion yen at the ANA group.

Both companies saw an increase in the number of passengers on international flights, mainly foreign visitors to Japan. Passenger volume returned to about 60 to 70 pct of levels before the pandemic, and passenger revenue roughly doubled from a year before.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]