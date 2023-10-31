Japan Mulls Another Evacuation Flight from Israel

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 31 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering another flight using Self-Defense Forces aircraft to evacuate Japanese nationals from Israel due to the conflict in the Middle East, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Tuesday.

The government is currently conducting a survey on Japanese nationals in Israel to see whether they intend to leave, Matsuno said at a press conference.

"We should prepare for a situation that would make it difficult for people to leave Israel by air," Matsuno said.

SDF aircraft have been on standby in Jordon for possible transportation of Japanese nationals.

The government in October evacuated Japanese nationals and others from Israel using SDF aircraft.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]