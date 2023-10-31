3 JR Firms Log Higher Revenue, Profits in 1st Half

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 31 (Jiji Press)--East Japan Railway Co., Central Japan Railway Co. and West Japan Railway Co. posted higher consolidated revenue and profits for their fiscal first half ended in September as passenger traffic recovered following the removal of COVID-19 restrictions.

JR East saw its net profit more than quadruple from a year before to 117 billion yen. Net profit at Central Japan Railway, better known as JR Tokai, doubled to 195 billion yen. JR West's net profit rose 4.1 pct to 67.1 billion yen.

Revenue rose 16.6 pct to 1,299.8 billion yen at JR East, 28.9 pct to 817.5 billion yen at JR Tokai and 24.8 pct to 769.9 billion yen at JR West.

The three companies saw revenue from railway operations recover to around 90 pct of pre-pandemic levels.

JR Tokai's revenue related to visitors to Japan, mainly from its Shinkansen bullet train service, grew by about 65 pct from five years before to about 38 billion yen.

