Japanese Scallops Sold at U.S. Bases in Japan amid China Ban

Tokyo, Oct. 31 (Jiji Press)--Sales of Japanese scallops have started at U.S. bases in Japan to support the Japanese fisheries industry hit by China's import ban, U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel said Tuesday.

On the day, the ambassador visited a supermarket at the U.S. Yokota base in western Tokyo, where scallops from the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido arrived for the first time.

"These products from Japanese fishermen are safe," Emanuel said. Noting that the scallop sales are part of the Operation Tomodachi disaster relief mission launched by the U.S. military in response to the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Japan, the ambassador said, "Friendship most counts in need."

Japanese scallops will be available at supermarkets and restaurants in U.S. bases throughout Japan. Other Japanese fishery products will also be sold later.

China had been a major importer of Japanese scallops until it imposed a blanket import ban on fishery products from Japan in late August, in protest against the release into the sea of tritium-containing treated water from the disaster-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

