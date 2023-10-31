Japan Conducts No Forex Intervention in Oct.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japanese authorities did not step in to foreign exchange markets in October, the Finance Ministry said Tuesday, confirming that there was no stealth intervention aimed at curbing the yen’s slide.

The amount of currency market intervention stood at zero in the period between Sept. 28 and Friday, the ministry said.

In New York trading on Oct. 3, the dollar surged above 150 yen and later dived below 148 yen, triggering speculation that Japanese authorities bought yen and sold dollars.

Some traders say that the yen’s sharp rise was caused by buybacks after the dollar touched the psychologically important line of 150 yen as well as automated foreign exchange trading software.

The dollar moved between 147 yen and 150 yen in October, similar levels in September and October last year, when Japanese authorities bought 9 trillion yen.

