FOCUS: Signs of Change Emerging in BOJ's Ultraeasy Policy Stance

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 1 (Jiji Press)--Signs of change are starting to be seen in the Bank of Japan, which has kept its ultraeasy monetary policy in place for a long period of time to help the country overcome deflation.

At its two-day policymaking meeting through Tuesday, the BOJ decided to allow long-term interest rates to rise above 1 pct, under the yield curve control program, part of the central bank's current accommodative monetary policy. The move marked the second tweak in the policy since BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda took office some six months ago.

Behind the latest policy decision were higher-than-expected consumer inflation, and there could be a possibility of the BOJ deciding to "exit" the ultraeasy policy if moves by Japanese companies to raise wages spread in next year's "shunto" labor-management negotiations in spring, BOJ watchers said.

"Signs of change are beginning to appear," Ueda told a press conferences held Tuesday after the end of the two-day Policy Board meeting, suggesting that business practices and ways of thinking based on the assumption that prices in the nation would not rise, the root cause of Japan's deflation, are starting to change.

In its latest Outlook for Economic Activity and Prices report, released Tuesday, the BOJ lifted its forecasts on growth in the country's core consumer price index for fiscal 2023 to fiscal 2025. For fiscal 2024, which starts next April, in particular, the central bank sharply raised its projection to 2.8 pct from 1.9 pct.

