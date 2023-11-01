8 Major Japan Power Firms Log Record 1st-Half Profits

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 1 (Jiji Press)--Eight of Japan's 10 major power suppliers posted record consolidated net profits for April-September, thanks to falling prices of fuel such as liquefied natural gas or hikes in electricity rates, according to their earnings reports released by Tuesday.

The eight firms are Hokkaido Electric Power Co., Tohoku Electric Power Co., Chubu Electric Power Co., Hokuriku Electric Power Co., Kansai Electric Power Co., Chugoku Electric Power Co., Shikoku Electric Power Co. and Kyushu Electric Power Co.

The remaining two--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. and Okinawa Electric Power Co.--returned to the black in the first half of fiscal 2023 although their group net profits did not reach record heights.

Helped by the restart of more nuclear power reactors, Kansai Electric generated a net profit of 371 billion yen, a turnaround from the year-before net loss of 76.3 billion yen.

Chubu Electric, whose bottom line stood at 311.5 billion yen in the black compared with a net loss of 42.6 billion yen a year before, has begun considering cutting its electricity rates.

