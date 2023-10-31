Few Halloween Costumes in Tokyo's Shibuya

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 31 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo's Shibuya Ward, where local officials and police have been on high alert in anticipation of crowds for Halloween this year, saw drastically fewer people dressed up in costumes on Tuesday than in previous years.

There was no major confusion in the area around JR Shibuya Station, after Shibuya Mayor Ken Hasebe repeatedly discouraged people from visiting the area for festivities this year.

A large number of police officers monitored the area, urging people who stopped in the middle of Shibuya's famous scramble crossing for pictures to continue moving.

"I come to Shibuya every year, but I always try to not be a hindrance as much as possible," said a 35-year-old man from Tokyo's Toshima Ward who came dressed as a ghost.

"It's strange that only Shibuya is the target of criticism" about Halloween crowds, a 51-year-old man from Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, complained. "Instead of just telling people not to come, there should be efforts to ease congestion."

