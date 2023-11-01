Japan's Foreign Minister to Visit Israel, Jordan from Thurs.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa has said that she will visit Israel and Jordan from Thursday to Sunday.

In announcing her trip schedule at a press conference Tuesday, Kamikawa said she hopes to continue making diplomatic efforts to improve the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and calm the regional state of affairs as soon as possible, while making sure of the safety of Japanese people who stay in the area.

This will be the first visit to Israel by a Japanese cabinet minister since the Islamic group Hamas, which effectively rules the Gaza Strip, attacked Israel.

Kamikawa plans to meet top government figures such as foreign ministers of Israel and Jordan. Japan is also working to arrange talks between Kamikawa and key officials of the Palestinian Authority.

