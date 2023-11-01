Japan PM Kishida Mulling Attending COP28 in UAE

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering participating in an upcoming key U.N. climate conference to be held in the United Arab Emirates, government sources have said.

He hopes to demonstrate Japan's efforts, such as supporting decarbonization in developing countries, at the 28th Conference of the Parties to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change, or COP28, at a time when countries and regions are divided over measures against global warming, the sources said.

COP28 is set to take place in Dubai from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12.

The UAE's Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Sultan Al Jaber invited Kishida to attend COP28 when they met in Tokyo in April. In response, Kishida said that Japan is "fully committed to making its utmost contribution" to COP28 negotiations.

Kishida is expected to make a final decision regarding whether to take part in COP28 while watching progress in parliamentary deliberations on the Japanese government's fiscal 2023 supplementary budget in late November, according to the sources.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]