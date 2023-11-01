Toyota to Invest 8 B. Dollars More in U.S. Battery Plant

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 31 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. said Tuesday it will invest nearly 8 billion dollars more in a battery plant now under construction in North Carolina.

The move will bring the Japanese automaker's total investment in the plant to approximately 13.9 billion dollars.

The battery plant is scheduled to go into operation in 2025, when Toyota plans to start assembling electric vehicles at a factory in Kentucky.

Toyota plans to install 10 production lines at the battery plant by 2030 for a total capacity of 30 gigawatt-hours or more annually.

The additional investment will create 3,000 jobs at the battery plant, bringing its job creation to more than 5,000.

