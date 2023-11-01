Japanese Princess Kako Leaves for Peru

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Princess Kako left Tokyo International Airport at Haneda aboard a commercial plane Wednesday morning for her official visit to Peru.

The second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino, the younger brother of Emperor Naruhito, will arrive at the Peruvian capital of Lima on Wednesday night local time.

She is scheduled to attend a ceremony to mark the 150 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Peru and an event hosted by an organization of Japanese descendants in the South American country.

During her stay, Princess Kako will visit Machu Picchu, a UNESCO World Heritage site, and pay a courtesy call on President Dina Boluarte. The princess is set to return to Japan on Nov. 10.

The trip marks her second official visit abroad. She made such a visit to Austria and Hungary in 2019.

