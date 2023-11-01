WeWork to File for Bankruptcy: WSJ

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Oct. 31 (Jiji Press)--U.S. shared office provider WeWork Inc., in which Japan's SoftBank Group Corp. holds a stake, plans to file for bankruptcy in the United States as early as next week, The Wall Street Journal said Tuesday.

WeWork is considering filing a Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in New Jersey after missing interest payments to its bondholders Oct. 2, the business daily said in its online edition.

If the company fails to make the payments by the end of a 30-day grace period, it would be considered to be in default, according to the report.

On Tuesday, WeWork said that it has struck an agreement with the bondholders to allow it an additional seven days to negotiate with the stakeholders, The Wall Street Journal said.

WeWork, hit by a decline in its membership, has seen its balance sheet worsen. It expressed "substantial doubt" about its ability to remain a going concern in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission in August.

