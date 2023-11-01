Japan Ready for Intervention to Support Yen: MOF Kanda

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese authorities are ready for currency market intervention to stop the yen's rapid depreciation, Masato Kanda, vice minister of finance for international affairs, indicated Wednesday.

"We're on standby" to take various steps including intervention, the top Japanese currency diplomat told reporters after the dollar rose above 151 yen for the first time in about a year in New York trading on Tuesday.

Kanda expressed concern about one-sided and rapid exchange rate movements. Apparently trying to tame the wild currency movements, Kanda said he believes that "speculative trading is the biggest factor behind the yen's rapid weakening."

Noting that the dollar has risen by about 25 yen since the start of this year, Kanda said, "Without ruling out any options, we'll take appropriate actions against excessive fluctuations."

Kanda said Japanese authorities "are on standby" also on Sept. 22 last year, just before the country launched its first yen-buying intervention in some 24 years.

