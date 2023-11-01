Japan Eyeing 17 T. Yen for Economic Package

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan's government and ruling coalition are in talks to set the size of the planned economic package at around 17 trillion yen, government sources said Wednesday.

The package, to be adopted by the cabinet Thursday, will include individual income and residential tax cuts costing the government 3.5 trillion yen, which Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has promised to implement in June 2024 to cushion the impact of rising prices.

With wage growth not keeping pace with price increases in Japan, the government and ruling bloc aim to support the economy by offering the fixed-amount tax cuts as well as benefits under the package to ease the burdens of households.

They plan to earmark 13.1 trillion yen in general account spending under a fiscal 2023 supplementary budget for financing the economic package, excluding the tax cuts and some other measures.

The package will include measures to tackle soaring gasoline prices, extend steps to curb electricity and gas bills, promote domestic investment in cutting-edge semiconductors and establish a strategic fund for the space sector.

