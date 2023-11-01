Japan Seriously Worried over Airstrike on Gaza Refugee Camp

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno on Wednesday expressed serious concern over the Middle East situation after the Israeli military announced the previous day its airstrike on a refugee camp in the Palestinian territory of Gaza, which is effectively controlled by Hamas militants.

"The level of tension on the ground is increasing by the minute," the top government spokesperson told a press conference, noting that the local situation is very fluid. "We are closely watching the situation with grave concern."

Gaza's health ministry claimed that the airstrike has killed more than 50 people and injured some 150 others.

Matsuno reiterated that Japan is requesting that people taken hostage be released immediately, safety of citizens be ensured and the situation be brought under control at an early date.

"At the moment, improving the humanitarian situation, especially in Gaza, is top priority," he said, adding, "A humanitarian ceasefire and an environment allowing humanitarian aid activities are needed."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]