Toyota Ups Operating Profit Forecast to 4.5 T. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 1 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. on Wednesday revised up its consolidated operating profit forecast for fiscal 2023 to 4.5 trillion yen from 3 trillion yen, already a record high for a Japanese company.

The auto giant's net profit estimate for the year ending next March was also upgraded, from 2.58 trillion yen to 3.95 trillion yen, approaching the 4-trillion-yen threshold.

The improved projections reflected a weaker-than-expected yen and growing global sales on the back of economic recovery from the COVID-19 crisis.

The automaker hiked its sales forecast to 43 trillion yen from 38 trillion yen.

"Our profit structure is steadily improving," Executive Vice President Yoichi Miyazaki told a press conference.

