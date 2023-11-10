FOCUS: Prosecutor Interactions Serve to Mend Japan-S. Korea Ties

Newsfrom Japan

By Masamitsu Takahashi

Chief Commentary Writer

Tokyo, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol deserves credit for reversing years of animosity between Japan and South Korea over troubled bilateral history and setting in motion an impressive thaw in frosty relations.

Yoon braved a chorus of criticism at home to hammer out a solution to the festering problem of wartime labor, which plunged the bilateral ties to one of the lowest points since the end of World War II, after the president, a former top prosecutor, acknowledged the importance of honoring international law. Japan has stood by its position that the issue was resolved by the 1965 bilateral agreement on property and claims.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]