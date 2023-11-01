Osaka Group Launches Crowdfunding Drive for Medical Jet Trial

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 1 (Jiji Press)--A nonprofit group in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, launched a crowdfunding campaign Wednesday for a yearlong trial of an airplane that can transport critically ill patients to specialized hospitals while doctors treat them on board.

Through the campaign, the group, Japan Critical Care Jet Network, aims to raise 100 million yen by Jan. 29 next year.

In the envisioned trial, a so-called doctor jet will be based at Osaka International Airport, also known as Itami Airport.

A similar plane has been operated by Hokkaido Air Medical Network in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido since 2010, but there are none elsewhere in the country.

JCCN was established last year to operate such aircraft nationwide.

