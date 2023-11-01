Coast Guard Leaders' Meeting in Tokyo Ends

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 1 (Jiji Press)--Coast guard leaders from around the world Wednesday ended their two-day gathering in Tokyo, which brought together officials of a record 96 countries, regions and organizations.

Those attending the third Coast Guard Global Summit, jointly hosted by the Japan Coast Guard and the Nippon Foundation, agreed to use a candidacy system to select the next host city.

The summit, first held in 2017, has only ever been hosted by Tokyo.

Some 200 senior officials from the world's coast guard bodies, including those of the United States and China, participated in the event.

Coast guard authorities from 21 countries and organizations, including Ukraine and the European Union, made their first appearances at the summit.

