Japan to Adopt Economic Package Later Thurs.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is set to adopt later Thursday a comprehensive economic package worth between 17 trillion and 17.5 trillion yen as part of its efforts to help people hit by rising prices.

The package includes 1.1 trillion yen in benefits to low-income people and 3.5 trillion yen in income and residential tax cuts.

In order to finance measures in the package, the government will draw up a fiscal 2023 supplementary budget to earmark 13.1 trillion yen in additional general-account spending.

The package was presented at a policy meeting between the government and the Liberal Democratic Party-led ruling camp Thursday morning. It will be formalized at an extraordinary cabinet meeting in the afternoon. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will then hold a press conference to give details of the package.

The package is aimed at helping Japan completely exit the deflationary spiral of low prices, low wages and low growth.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]