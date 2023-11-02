IPEF Negotiators to Meet in San Francisco from Sun.

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Nov. 1 (Jiji Press)--The 14 participating countries of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, including Japan and the United States, will hold an in-person meeting of their negotiators in San Francisco from Sunday to Nov. 12, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said Wednesday.

The participants will engage in final-stage negotiations with the aim of announcing the outcomes in mid-November, in time for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit to be held in the California city from Nov. 15.

The U.S.-led IPEF initiative seeks to create common rules on trade, supply chains, a clean economy and a fair economy. The participating countries reached a substantive agreement on supply chains in May and have been negotiating in the remaining three areas through meetings of their negotiators and online ministerial talks.

In the trade area, negotiations have been running into rough waters over digital trade and worker protection. Meanwhile, talks are believed to be making major progress in the areas of a clean economy and a fair economy.

The IPEF nations are expected to accelerate efforts to forge agreements with a view to announcing the results at the summit level.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]