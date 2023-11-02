Subaru to Adopt Tesla's NACS for EV Charging

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Nov. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Subaru Corp. said Wednesday that it will adopt the North American Charging Standard (NACS), developed by U.S. electric vehicle giant Tesla Inc., for some of its EVs to be sold in North America from 2025.

Subaru became the fourth Japanese automaker to adopt the standard after Nissan Motor Co., Honda Motor Co. and Toyota Motor Corp.

Owners of the targeted Subaru EVs will gain access to more than 15,000 Tesla Superchargers in North America.

Subaru currently sells EVs with the Combined Charging System (CCS) standard in the region. Owners of those cars will be able to use Tesla's chargers from 2025, by using an adapter.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]