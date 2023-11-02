10 Japanese Flee Gaza into Egypt

Newsfrom Japan

Jerusalem, Nov. 1 (Jiji Press)--Ten Japanese nationals and their eight Palestinian family members fled the Gaza Strip and entered Egypt on Wednesday as the Rafah border crossing was opened to foreigners, Japanese government sources said.

They were willing to escape from Gaza where Israel is conducting airstrikes and ground assault to wipe out the Islamic militant group Hamas, which effectively controls Gaza.

According to the Japanese Foreign Ministry, the 10 Japanese who fled Gaza into Egypt include international organization officials. The Japanese office of Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said all three staff members who had been working in Gaza, including a doctor and a nurse, entered Egypt.

"We've confirmed no major health problems with the evacuated Japanese nationals," Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a press conference in Tokyo on Thursday.

Matsuno also said that a Japanese national who has a living base in Gaza and does not want to leave the area is staying there.

