Blinken to Attend G-7 Foreign Chiefs' Meeting in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Nov. 1 (Jiji Press)--U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will attend a meeting of foreign ministers from the Group of Seven major democracies to be held in Tokyo for two days from Tuesday, the Department of State said Wednesday.

He will also meet with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Tokyo visit is part of the U.S. foreign chief's tour that will also take him to the Middle East, South Korea and India.

On the trip to Japan and South Korea, Department of State spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement that Blinken "will underscore the United States' ironclad commitment to the defense of" the two East Asian allies and "reaffirm the importance of robust and sustained trilateral engagement."

