Japan's Princess Kako Stuck in Houston after Plane Problems

Tokyo, Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Princess Kako will stay overnight in Houston after a series of issues on commercial flights on her way to Peru for an official visit, the Imperial Household Agency said Thursday.

The second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko left Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Wednesday and arrived at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston in the morning of the same day local time.

In the afternoon, a plane carrying the princess departed for Lima, the capital of Peru, but returned to the U.S. airport due to an issue with its radar. A second plane she boarded was unable to take off due to an engine problem.

Princess Kako, a niece of Emperor Naruhito, was scheduled to arrive in Lima on Wednesday night local time. But she is now expected to arrive on Thursday night.

