Plane Carrying Japanese Princess Kako Heads Back Due to Failure

Tokyo, Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--A connecting flight Japanese Princess Kako boarded in Houston for her official visit to Peru headed back to the U.S. city due to aircraft failure, the Imperial Household Agency said Thursday.

The second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko arrived at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston on Wednesday morning local time after leaving Tokyo International Airport at Haneda. She took the commercial flight bound for Lima, the capital of Peru, from the Houston airport on Wednesday afternoon.

The princess, a niece of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, was scheduled to arrive in Lima on Wednesday night local time.

