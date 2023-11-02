Japan Govt Accepts Higher Osaka Expo Construction Costs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government signaled its intention Thursday to allow the construction costs for the venue of the 2025 World Exposition in the western city of Osaka to rise further to up to 235 billion yen, as estimated by its organizer.

"Considering rising prices and other factors, there is no other choice," industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told a press conference, adding that he hopes to make the expo a "wonderful event that gives hope to all people."

"Securing fair wages for construction workers is also an important task and a step toward the success of the expo," Hanako Jimi, minister in charge of the expo, said at the same press conference.

The Osaka prefectural and city governments, and the business community, with whom the central government will split the costs equally, indicated their readiness to accept the cost hike on Wednesday.

The cost estimate was raised for the second time. The Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition, the organizer, first put the costs at 125 billion yen and raised the estimate to 185 billion yen in December 2020 to reflect spending on measures against the summer heat.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]