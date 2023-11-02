JOC Chief Yamashita Hospitalized for Cervical Spine Injury

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Olympic Committee President Yasuhiro Yamashita has been hospitalized for a cervical spine injury, the JOC said Thursday.

Yamashita, 66, suffered the injury Sunday as he fell while traveling with his family, and underwent surgery Monday. Although he is conscious and able to speak, only family members are allowed to visit him.

JOC Vice President Yuko Mitsuya will act as JOC chief for him for the time being. It remains to be seen when Yamashita can return to work, according to the JOC.

Yamashita won the gold medal in the men's judo open category at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics.

He became JOC president in June 2019 and contributed to the success of the Tokyo Summer Games, held in 2021 after a one-year delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He is also a member of the International Olympic Committee.

