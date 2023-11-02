Saitama Hostage Taker Threatened to Light Gasoline

Newsfrom Japan

Saitama, Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--A man who took hostages at a post office in Saitama Prefecture on Tuesday threatened to ignite gasoline if police stormed the post office, prefectural police officials said Thursday.

The prefectural police believe Tsuneo Suzuki, 86, sent into the custody of prosecutors mainly for allegedly violating the hostage compulsion punishment law, had prepared flammable liquid before he holed up in the post office in Warabi, just north of Tokyo.

At the scene, the police seized a pistol, bullets and two knives, as well as 18-liter and 10-liter plastic containers and two 500-milliliter plastic bottles, all filled with liquid, and lighters.

Suzuki allegedly fired two shots at Todachuo General Hospital in Toda, also Saitama, shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday and took two female employees hostages at the post office, about 1 kilometer from the hospital. Two cartridges have been found each near the hospital and inside the post office, according to the police.

One of the two employees was released around 7:15 p.m., and the other escaped by herself shortly after 9 p.m.

