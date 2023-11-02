Japan Govt Adopts Economic Package

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Thursday approved a comprehensive economic package featuring measures to help households hit by rising prices and promote corporate investments.

The package worth over 17 trillion yen, adopted at a cabinet meeting, includes individual income and residential tax cuts and cash benefits to low-income people.

"The virtuous cycle (of the economy) is not yet complete. The key is wage hikes and investments," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told a press conference.

He showed a resolve to put the Japanese economy, still recovering from the COVID-19 crisis, on a private demand-led growth path.

The amount of additional general-account spending under the planned fiscal 2023 supplementary budget will be around 13.1 trillion yen.

