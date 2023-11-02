Japan Imperial Couple Gives 1st Autumn Garden Party in 5 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako hosted a garden party at the Akasaka Imperial Gardens in Tokyo's Minato Ward on Thursday, which was attended by some 1,000 guests.

This was the first autumn Imperial garden party in five years. Autumn parties in the past four years were canceled due to ceremonies related to the Emperor's enthronement and the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was the second time for the current Emperor and Empress to give a garden party since the Emperor ascended the throne in May 2019. The first party hosted by the couple was this year's spring event.

The Emperor, the Empress and other members of the Imperial family had talks with guests. The invitees included singer-songwriter Yumi Matsutoya, shogi master Hifumi Kato and veteran stand-up comedy act Kiyoshi Nishikawa.

In his conversation with Matsutoya, Emperor Naruhito said that he knows her song "Kageriyuku Heya," and mentioned how the artist travels around for concerts. Matsutoya responded by saying, "I get energy from everyone enjoying (my performances)."

