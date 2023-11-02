Nippon Steel Drops EV Patent Suits against Toyota, Mitsui

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Steel Corp. said Thursday that it has dropped its electrified vehicle-related patent infringement lawsuits against leading Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp. and Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co.

The lawsuits involved non-oriented magnetic steel sheets used in drive motors in electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles.

In October 2021, Nippon Steel filed lawsuits with Tokyo District Court against Toyota and Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., a subsidiary of China Baowu Steel Group Corp., claiming that Baoshan steel plates supplied to Toyota infringed its patents.

In December the same year, Nippon Steel also sued Mitsui for its alleged involvement in the case.

Explaining the reason for dropping the lawsuits against Toyota and Mitsui, a Nippon Steel official said that continuing the legal battle against the two would not be good for efforts to boost Japan's industrial competitiveness at a time when the Japanese automotive and steel industries need to work together amid intensifying competition among countries to achieve carbon neutrality.

