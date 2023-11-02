Japan Public Pension Fund Loses 683.2 B. Yen in July-Sept.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund on Thursday reported an investment loss of 683.2 billion yen in July-September, reflecting a fall in domestic bond prices amid higher interest rates.

The GPIF logged a loss for the first time in three quarters. The investment yield for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 came to minus 0.31 pct.

Its investment in foreign bonds was also sluggish as their prices slid following interest rate hikes by U.S. and European central banks.

The fund lost 1,522.8 billion yen on investments in Japanese bonds, 403.7 billion yen on foreign bonds and 91.1 billion yen on foreign stocks.

Meanwhile, it earned 1,334.4 billion yen on Japanese stocks as the TOPIX index for Japanese equities rose slightly.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]