Residence Status for Japan-U.S. Gay Marriage Rejected Again

Tokyo, Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo High Court on Thursday rejected a request by a U.S. citizen in a same-sex marriage seeking long-term residence status in Japan to continue living with his Japanese partner.

Upholding a lower court ruling, Presiding Judge Keiichiro Umemoto at the high court rejected the request by Andrew High to cancel a government decision not to grant long-term residence status to him.

High had claimed that the decision was unconstitutional and demanded damages from the government.

The plaintiff married his partner, Kohei, in the United States in 2015 and stayed in Japan as a student or with other status. He applied for long-term residence status in 2018, but the request was rejected.

The judge found no illegality in the government's decision.

