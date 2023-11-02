Kansai Electric Applies to Run Takahama Reactor beyond 50th Year

Newsfrom Japan

Fukui, Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--Kansai Electric Power Co. applied to Japan’s Nuclear Regulation Authority on Thursday to continue operating the No. 1 reactor at its Takahama nuclear power plant after the reactor reaches 50 years of operation in November 2024.

The power utility submitted changes to the plant’s safety regulations, including plans for the inspection and maintenance of the reactor for the next 10 years.

The No. 1 reactor at the Takahama plant in Fukui Prefecture, central Japan, is the oldest active reactor in Japan. It was commissioned in November 1974.

The NRA has approved an extension of the reactor’s operating life to 60 years, but Kansai Electric must obtain the regulator’s approval of the submitted documents, including soundness assessments, before the reactor reaches its 50th anniversary.

Kansai Electric conducted soundness assessments on about 4,000 pieces of equipment, and determined that it can ensure the soundness of the equipment until the 60th anniversary by implementing four additional maintenance measures, including replacing the reactor’s internal structures and inspecting parts that were found to have deteriorated at other plants.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]