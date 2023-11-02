Major Japanese Banks Begin to Raise Time Deposit Rates

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese banks are beginning to raise interest rates on time deposits, reflecting a rise in long-term government bond yields following monetary policy tweaks by the Bank of Japan.

Time deposit rate hikes were announced by MUFG Bank on Wednesday and by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. and Mizuho Bank also plan to raise their rates.

In Japan, deposit rates have been at extremely low levels for many years under the BOJ's massive monetary easing.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank's planned time deposit rate hike will be its first since it was created through the merger of its predecessors in 2012. On Monday, it will raise the interest rate on five-year deposits that cannot be canceled until maturity to 0.1 pct from 0.01 pct, and also increase the rates on five- to eight-year deposits that can be canceled before maturity.

MUFG Bank will raise its rates on five- to 10-year deposits on Monday, with the 10-year rate rising to 0.2 pct from 0.002 pct.

