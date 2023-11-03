Ex-State Min.'s Staff Likely Paid Cash over Tokyo Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--Staff of former State Minister of Justice Mito Kakizawa is suspected of paying cash to assembly members of Tokyo's Koto Ward ahead of the mayoral election there in April, sources said Thursday.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office is believed to be investigating the purpose of the cash through voluntary interviews with staff of Kakizawa's office and other people.

Kakizawa of the Liberal Democratic Party is a lawmaker of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament. He represents Tokyo's No. 15 constituency in Koto Ward.

Kakizawa, 52, resigned as state minister of justice Tuesday to take the blame for recommending the use of paid online advertisements to Koto Mayor Yayoi Kimura, 58, in the April election, in which she won the leadership of the ward for the first time.

In the election, LDP people were divided over whether to support Kimura or another candidate. Kakizawa was among those who backed Kimura.

