Japan Recognizes 4,075 People in Autumn Honors

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 3 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government announced on Friday a list of 4,075 people recognized for this year's autumn honors, including former internal affairs and communications minister Toranosuke Katayama, 88, who was given the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun.

Tomokazu Miura, a 71-year-old actor, and composer Jo Hisaishi, 72, received the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette.

Recipients of the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun other than Katayama included Masami Iijima, 73, former president of major trader Mitsui & Co., former administrative reform minister Yoshimi Watanabe, 71, Toshizo Ido, 78, former governor of the western prefecture of Hyogo, and Masanori Tanimoto, 78, former governor of the central prefecture of Ishikawa.

The Grand Cordon of the Order of the Sacred Treasure was given to Yoshitaka Akimoto, 70, former grand master of the ceremonies at the Imperial Household Agency, and Teruhiko Kawato, 70, former president of the Board of Audit of Japan.

In the field of academics and research, Waseda University professor emeritus Sakuji Yoshimura, 80, who is known for archaeological research on ancient Egypt, was awarded the Order of the Sacred Treasure, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]