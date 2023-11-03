Toyota to Recall 1.85 M. RAV4 SUVs in U.S. over Fire Risk

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. will recall around 1,854,000 units of its RAV4 SUV in the United States due to a fire risk from some batteries, a U.S. subsidiary of the Japanese automaker has said.

The subsidiary said Wednesday that some replacement batteries used in the 2013-2018 RAV4 models have a shape problem that could cause them to move and contact metal fittings if not fixed firmly, possibly leading to a fire. Owners of affected vehicles will be informed of the recall by late December.

The RAV4 is Toyota's best-selling model in the U.S. market.

